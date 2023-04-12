88 Energy (LON:88E) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 87,323,468 shares trading hands.
88 Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £100.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58.
About 88 Energy
88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.
Featured Stories
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.