A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.87% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 163,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $649,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $851.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.