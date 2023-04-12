Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.
ABT opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
