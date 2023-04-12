ABCMETA (META) Trading Up 32.4% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.49 million and $2,154.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00023616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00028618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,885.54 or 1.00038188 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002505 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,403.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

