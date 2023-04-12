Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 295,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,042. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

