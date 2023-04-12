Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 94,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

