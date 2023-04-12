Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.57

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.72. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 299,230 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 3.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Accelerate Diagnostics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.