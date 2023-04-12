Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.57

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.72. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 299,230 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,535 shares of company stock valued at $142,098. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also

