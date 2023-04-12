Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Achain has a market cap of $1.42 million and $174,798.25 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004339 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003470 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.