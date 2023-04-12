Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $12.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

