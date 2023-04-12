Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.25. 592,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,584. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.62. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

