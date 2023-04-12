aelf (ELF) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $190.76 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001468 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

