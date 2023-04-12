AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) versus Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Critical Comparison

Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.19, meaning that its stock price is 819% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and AeroClean Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 14.69 -$1.37 million N/A N/A AeroClean Technologies $491,249.00 53.94 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -6.11

Profitability

Kronos Advanced Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kronos Advanced Technologies and AeroClean Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroClean Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.36%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kronos Advanced Technologies beats AeroClean Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

(Get Rating)

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

About AeroClean Technologies

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

