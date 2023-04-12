Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. 192,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,112. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

