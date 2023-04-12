Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 154,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 274,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Afya Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Afya alerts:

Institutional Trading of Afya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Afya by 87.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Afya by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.