AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 4.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 7,246,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,785,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

