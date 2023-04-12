Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $68.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,410,465,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,021,861 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.