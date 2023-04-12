Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.25

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 608,433 shares.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

