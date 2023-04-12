Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
