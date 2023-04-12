Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

