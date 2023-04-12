Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Down 1.2%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €129.80 ($141.09) and last traded at €130.40 ($141.74). Approximately 3,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €132.00 ($143.48).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.36. The firm has a market cap of $745.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.94.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

