AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.91

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.91 and last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 205585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

AMERCO Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

AMERCO Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

