America First Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 483.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,825 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SHY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
