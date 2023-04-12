America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,693,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,733,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,901,734. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

