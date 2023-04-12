American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.32

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.85. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 18,322,977 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,342.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,133 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

