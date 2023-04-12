American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.89.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,039,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.