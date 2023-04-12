American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.79. 113,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 510,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,364,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.