American Tower Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.56 (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 123.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average is $209.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $1,498,420. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,379,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,200,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.