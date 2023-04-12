American Tower Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.56 (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 123.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average is $209.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $1,498,420. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Tower
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,379,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,200,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.