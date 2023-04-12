Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.57. 675,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

