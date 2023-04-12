Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,139,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 716,979 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

