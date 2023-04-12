Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 3.1%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 99,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 926,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at $88,972,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares in the company, valued at $255,937,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 559,009 shares of company stock worth $18,135,141. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

