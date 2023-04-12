Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $39.47

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 113,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.