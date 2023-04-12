Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $39.47

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 113,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

