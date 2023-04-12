Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$57.81

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Fortis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.51. The firm has a market cap of C$29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

About Fortis

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.29%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

