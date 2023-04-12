Analysts Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Price Target at $128.50

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.70.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

