Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $114.80

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.9% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 67.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

