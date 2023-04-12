Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.50.

3/23/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – KB Home had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.