Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) in the last few weeks:
- 3/28/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.50.
- 3/23/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2023 – KB Home had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
KB Home Stock Performance
KB Home stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
