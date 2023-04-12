Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.54

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $7.76. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 1,716,211 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 79,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 105,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

