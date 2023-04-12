Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.54

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $7.76. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 1,716,211 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.