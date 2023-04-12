Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFT stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

