Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

Apr 12th, 2023

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 9,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF)

