Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 9,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

