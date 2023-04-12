Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Down 1.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptorum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.