Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Down 1.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptorum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.
