Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,968 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 514,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 694,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,468. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.