Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.90. 5,157,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,918,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a market cap of $557.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,132. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

