Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.60. 613,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,674. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.21.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.