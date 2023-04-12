Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

GNMA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 3,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,362. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

