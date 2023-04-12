Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Purchased by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,252 shares during the period. Arco Platform comprises 3.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned approximately 2.04% of Arco Platform worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 351,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $642.97 million, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

