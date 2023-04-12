Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $94.08 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00061311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.