Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 49,377,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,292% from the average daily volume of 2,064,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Arena Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.81.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

