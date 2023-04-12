Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 753,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

