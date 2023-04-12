Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $2,946,600.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.41. 1,872,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,482. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

