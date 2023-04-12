Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

