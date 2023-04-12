Ark Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $56.53 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004776 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003563 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,255,096 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

