Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is VELA Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Ashland comprises 2.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ashland worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Ashland stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.74. 86,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

